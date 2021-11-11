Aston Villa appoint Gerrard as new head coach

Aston Villa have confirmed the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.

The former Liverpool man leaves Rangers after nearly two and a half years in charge to succeed Dean Smith at Villa Park.

Gerrard helped Rangers end Celtic’s perennial reign of dominance in the Scottish football scene last term, but the 41-year-old believes that now is the right time to take on a new challenge.

Speaking to the official Aston Villa website, CEO Christian Purslow said: “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.

“We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018.”

Gerrard added: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

Gerrard takes over with Villa sat 16th in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone.