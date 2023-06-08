Association set to boost business skills of women, girls

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) said it is set to boost the business skills of no fewer than 300 women and girls via digital innovations.

The National President of the association, Dr Abdulrasheed Yerima, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Thursday that the empowerment programme was for women in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to Yerima, NASME, in collaboration with financial institution partners, is set to hold the free virtual workshop for 300 women and girls nationwide.

“The programme is aimed at empowering women and girls in MSMEs through digital innovation and business sustainability,’’ he said.

While highlighting the objectives of the programme, Yerima said that participants would be equipped with digital skills to improve the sustainability of their supply chain, e-commerce and social media marketing.

He explained that the programme would train women and girls in MSMEs on business plans and pitching.

“It will also improve their resilience on software applications for financial management, to improve their financial reporting, cash flow management and forecasting capabilities,’’ Yerima said.

According to him also, the training will provide the participants with skills for effective human resources management, including employee recruitment, retention and performance management among others.

According to him, participants are expected to have basic computer literacy skills, access to digital devices (laptop) with the Internet, and a minimum qualification of Ordinary National Diploma (OND).

Yerima urged NASME state chapter chairman to encourage their women to participate in the programme.

He said interested members are expected to indicate interest latest by June 16, to the National Secretariat of NASME via its website: (nasmenigeria2@gmail.com, secretariat@nasme.org.ng)