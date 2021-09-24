Association seeks justice for slain Uber driver

The Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association (PEDPA) has called on the police to ensure that justice is served on those involved in the recent murder of an Uber driver, Morenikeji Oluwaniyi, 27.

President of the Association, Mr Idris Shonuga, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

The Lagos Police command had said it arrested three male suspects in connection with the incident.

According to the Lagos police spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the perpetrators allegedly booked Uber service online, lured the driver to Meiran area and strangled him.

Oluwaniyi’s killers, after the act, allegedly dumped his body on the Abule Egba bridge, along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, and made away with his Toyota Corolla Saloon car.

The PEDPA president called on the police and other security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that all those involved in the murder are brought to justice.

“The police and various agencies must ensure justice is done,” he said.

Shonuga said that the association had also commenced profiling of all its members to enhance security among e-hailing operators and called on the federal government to regulate the industry.

The association is unhappy with the App companies for their refusal to profile customers who patronise Uber service.

“There is no appropriate means of identification of the customers in case of any eventuality.

“This loophole got some criminal-minded people motivated to request our service with the aim of robbing us of valuable items and even snatching our cars at gunpoint.

“They get away with the crime due to the porousness of the platforms,” he said.