Association raises alarm over death rate of firefighters in Nigeria

The Fire Protection Association of Nigeria, an umbrella of all protection’s organisations in Nigeria, has raised alarm over the death rate of firefighters, calling for urgent attention to the development.

The President of FPAN, Alhaji Shehu Danbata, made the call in Lagos on Saturday during a press briefing to herald the 2025 International Firefighters’ Day on Sunday, May 4th.

Danbata was represented by Peter Onyeri, Chairman, FPAN board of Fellows.

“Though we lack record of firefighters’ fatalities in the line of duty in Nigeria, it has been established that most line of duty are caused by Overexertion, Traumatic injuries, Coronary Heart Disease, Smoke inhalation, Electrocution, Building Collapse among others.

“Research has also shown that firefighters mortality rate from Cancer is 1.6 times higher than the general population.

“Firefighters aged 35-39 are three times more likely to develop cancer than the general population in same age range.

“It is in recognition of these sacrifices that the International Firefighters Day is taken to be more than just a date on the calendar.

“It is a moment for all of us to pause, reflect, and give thanks for the sacrifices that firefighters make each and everyday,” he said.

Danbata, who expressed sadness over the attitude of those in authority and members of the public towards firemen in operation, called for a change so as to save more lives and properties.

He noted that firemen in Nigeria were not well remunerated, insured, kitted and equipped with modern facilities, stressing the hazards, particularly, attacks by members of the public on firemen.

The president said that many fire outbreaks were recorded around the country affecting numerous households, Internally Displaced People’s Camps (IDPs), causing further displacement, loss of property and death.

He pointed out that all the incidents were responded to by firefighters with glaring inadequacies in staffing, obsolete equipment and lack of platform for training and continuous professional development.

Danbata said that more than 100 fire-related deaths, were recorded in 2024 in Nigeria, while property estimated at about N67.1 billion were lost to fire incidents in 2024.

He said that over 30,000 lives were saved, while property estimated about N1.94 trillion were also saved within same period.

Also Read

Danbata called on the stakeholders to take care of firefighters, families of those that have paid the ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty, support the firefighters during operation and stop attacking the men.

According to him, the men are not just firefighters; they are heroes, protectors and pillar of our communities.

He noted that International Firefighters’ Day was set aside to honour those who dedicated and paid the supreme price to service of others: “Our heroes: Our fighters”.

The president commended the Lagos State Government for equipping the fire service, stressing the need to pay due attention to the welfare of the firefighters.

The International Firefighters’ Day was originally created in 1999 after five firefighters tragically lost their lives during an Australian Wildlife on December 2, 1998.

It was established following a proposal on January 4, 1999 by a female Australian Firefighter, J.J. Edmondson. Thereafter, it became a global event to appreciate all firefighters worldwide.

Post Views: 1