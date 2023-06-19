Association of Seadogs raises concern on indiscriminate dumping 

National Association of Seadogs has expressed concern over indiscriminate dumping of refuse in undesignated locations in Onitsha, Anambra.

President of the Onitsha branch of the association, Emeka Uwaechia, stated this during a sensitisation, with the theme: “Transforming Onitsha-Effective Waste Disposal Mechanism: A Tool for Societal Development.”

Uwaechia identified indiscriminate dumping of refuse in undesignated spots in the commercial city and its environs as major factor militating against attainment of a clean society.

He said that the association had earlier embarked on packing of refuse within the metropolis into disposable nylon bags neatly arranged for onward disposal by refuse trucks.

He said that plans were on to sustain the project which would be presented to the leadership of local government council and Ministry of Environment for consideration and possible implementation.

Also speaking, an environmental scientist, Achike Anyaegbunam, commended the association for its efforts at sensitising residents on the importance of proper waste disposal mechanism.

Anyaegbunam urged residents to join hands in keeping the community clean from improper waste disposal in view of its effects on their health and the natural resources.