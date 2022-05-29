Association awards N8m scholarship to OAU indigent students

The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association, Ile-Ife, Osun State has awarded over N8 million in scholarship to 105 indigent students of the institution for 2022 academic session.

National President, UNIFEMGA, Abdul-Fattah Olanlege, said this during its National Reunion Conference on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference, holding in Ile-Ife, has as its theme: “Involvement of Nigerian Muslims Towards a Successful Outcome of the 2023 General Elections.”

Olanlege said that the scholarship education committee of the association had also instituted quarterly mentoring lectures for students and fresh graduates of the university to prepare them for a great career start-up.

He said the association had also launched an aggressive effort to raise scholarship endowment fund investment of over N50 million to ensure sustainability of the scholarship, particularly for the indigent students.

Prof. Lakin Akintola, Guest Lecturer at the event, spoke on the topic: “Politics, Governance and the Muslim Elite.”

Akintola, Professor of Islamic Eschatology at the Lagos State University, said Nigeria’s politics after independence had brought confusion to the citizenry, adding that the people were not enjoying the dividends of democracy as it ought to be.

He urged Muslims to participate in politics so as to change the narratives of politics being regarded as a dirty game.

According to him, bad people come into power, when good people refuses to participate in politics and that is why Nigerian pays for social amenities without enjoying any.

He said: “For Muslims to get their shares of Allah’s provision and various blessings in this world, they must partake in politics.

“Be distinct by fulfilling every promises made during campaign, unlike politicians of today that will pledge heaven on earth during campaign, but will not fulfil any of their promises.

“Know sure that all of us will give account of whatever comes out of mouth on judgment day.”

In his remarks, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commended the association for assisting the less privileged of the institution in their education.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Alhaji Jamiu Olawumi, the governor appealed to other well-to-do in the society to emulate the good initiative of UNIFEMGA.

Oyetola said government alone cannot solve problems facing the educational sector.