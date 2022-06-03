Assistant Inspector General Zone 17 retires after 34 years

Etim Okon, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 17, has retired after 34 years of service.

A statement on Friday by DSP Adeoye Akeem, the zone’s spokesman, said that Okon would formally retire on June 5.

Okon, who hails from Esighi, Bakassi Local Government Area of Rivers State, was among the pioneer cadets of Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, where he passed out as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988.

“Okon served the police in various capacities such as Squadron Commander, 7 PMF Sokoto; Squadron Commander, 15 PMF, Ilorin; and Commissioner of Police, Benue State,” the spokesman said in the statement in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He also said that Okon served as Commissioner of Police, Abia State and Commissioner of Police, Special Anti Robbery Squad, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Akeem added: “Others are Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 12, Bauchi; Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 9, Umuahia; and Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 17, Akure.

“Okon also led the Nigerian contingent to United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Haiti as the Commander, amongst others.”

Okon is a Political Science graduate of the University of Ibadan and holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Uyo.

Okon also attended various professional courses in Nigeria and overseas.

Akeem added: “AIG Okon’s operational skills, administrative and leadership style are worthy of emulation.

“He was a mentor to many on the job, and wrote his name in gold; this can never be erased from the sands of time.”