The Code of Conduct Bureau will launch its online asset declaration portal on December 9, 2020, Prof. Isah Mohammad, its Chairman, has said.

Mohammed, who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of assets declaration committees of the bureau, said that the portal would reduce the stress of manual filling and compilation of forms.

“One of the tasks we undertook when we came into office in the last two years is to see how we can digitize and automate the bureau’s services and operations.

“By the grace of God, we have been able to make it and we are on the last lapse of our journey towards that.

“We have all the software that we need to do that. If you visit our website, you can log into our assets declaration portal.

“We will be having a symbolic launch of that portal on December 9, 2020, which is the International Anti-corruption day,” he said.