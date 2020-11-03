The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the state government to provide more motorised boats to some local government areas in the state.

Two communities identified to be in need of the boats are Kambama and Gangam towns in Shagari Local Government Area of the state.

The House made the call as it adopted a motion by Alhaji Maidawa Kajiji (APC-Shagari), seconded by Alhaji Faruk Balle (PDP-Gudu).

Kajiji said that the motion is in view of the government’s commitment to develop rural areas through the provision of social amenities.

“The boats, if provided will aid government’s desire in safeguarding the lives of the people, being one of the areas experiencing regular boat accidents with the recent one claiming the lives of no fewer than 10 persons.

“However, considering the importance of transportation of goods and services in boosting the socio-economic activities of the people, there is the need to provide the boats to the affected areas.

“Moreover, the people of the areas are predominantly farmers. So, if more motorised boats are provided, it will help overcome their transportation challenges and uplift their living standard,” he said.

Contributing to the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, urged the sponsor of the motion to extend the request to include private partnership participation in order to ensure a lasting solution to the challenge.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion, after the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, put the request into a voice vote.