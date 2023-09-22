Assembly to Ondo Deputy Governor: Just defend allegations against you

The Ondo State House of Assembly has told the Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to respond to allegations raised in the impeachment notice served on him instead of raising wild issues.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Oshati Olatunji, said this when he appeared on Channels Television.

Olatunji, who spoke on: “Politics Today,” on Thursday, said Aiyedatiwa was not being truthful with the insinuations he has been making concerning the move to impeach him.

He said: “There are some allegations that border on emotions.

“We don’t want to take it up emotionally, which by the time we finish our investigations we will be able to explain better.

“There are many allegations and it borders on misconduct.

“It is our duty that when you receive a petition, it is best for us to look into it.

“We have said it on several fora that we are not witch-hunting.

“We are just doing our job and our job is to investigate and by the time we finish the investigation, the whole world will see.

“We are not after witch-hunting anybody.

“We are after sanitising the system.

“There are about five allegations with us here that border on misappropriation.

“Those were the allegations from the petition and it is left for him to defend himself.

“If he answers well, we are not after witch-hunting.

“The other one is about his intention to divide the executive when the governor was away and planning to impeach the governor, which he at least needs to defend himself.”

Olatunji said the House has sent an invitation to Aiyedatiwa to appear before it to defend himself.

He said the Deputy Governor has seven days to appear before the House.