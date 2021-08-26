Assembly to Gov. Lalong: Act fast, stop killings now

The Plateau State House of Assembly has expressed concern over the rising waves of killings in the state and urged Governor Simon Lalong to act fast and end the bloodletting.

The lawmakers made the call during their plenary on Wednesday following the killing of another 35 in Jos.

They said the situation was getting out of hand and would escalate if not handled with the urgency it deserves.

The call was in reaction to a motion of matter of urgent of public importance moved by the House Minority Leader, Peter Gyendeng, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Security and Labour.

Gyendeng drew the attention of legislators to the incessant killings across in the state, especially the Tuesday night attack at Yelwa Zangam village in Jos North Local Government Area, where no fewer than 35 persons were killed.

Members in their various submissions unanimously emphasised that the killings across the state have become a thing of serious concern as people were being killed on a daily basis.

The Assembly, in its resolution, read by the Speaker, Abok Ayuba, mandated Governor Lalong to visit victims of the attack receiving treatment in various heath facilities.

Ayuba said: “The Governor should pay a condolence visit to the affected communities to sympathise with them and provide urgent compensation to the victims.

“Take adequate steps to stop the spate of the attack and killings of innocent citizens.”

The lawmakers told Lalong to act in the same way he did during the Rukuba Road incident and lamented the preferential treatment on the part of security agencies.