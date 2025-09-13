Assembly re-amends law renaming state varsity

The Benue State House of Assembly amended the law that renamed Benue State University Makurdi as Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi.

With the re-amendment of the law renaming it, the university would now be known as Father Adasu University, Makurdi.

The latest amendment followed the debate on the report of the House Standing Committee on Higher Education during plenary in Makurdi on Thursday.

In a lead debate, the Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer (APC/Mbagwa), said that the name Rev. Fr Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi was too long.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initial name of the university was Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi before it was changed to Rev. Fr Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi in December 2024.

The house also passed the bills for laws to amend the College of Education, Katsina-Ala and the College of Education, Oju to become degree-awarding institutions

The Speaker, Alfred Emberga, who presided over the sitting, called on the Clerk of the House, Dr. Bem Mela, to read the bills the third time.

Emberga thereafter said that having been read for the third time, they were passed.

