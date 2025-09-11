Assembly extends LG chairman’s suspension by three months

The Cross River State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of the Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Council, Theresa Ushie, by another 90 days.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, announced the extension of the chairman’s suspension during plenary on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ushie was suspended on June 10, 2025 for three months on allegations of corruption, misconduct, and abuse of power.

The suspension followed a petition from the Bekwarra Local Government Legislative Council, signed by eight of its members, who also attempted to impeach her.

Ayambem explained that the extension was to allow the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions, and Conflict Resolution more time to investigate the petition written against the chairman by the Bekwarra Legislature.

The House had earlier deliberated on a motion calling for the extension of the office of the LGA Acting Chairman, Egbung Obama, before agreeing to extend Ushie’s suspension.

Davies Etta, Chairman of the Investigative Committee and member representing Abi State Constituency, said the committee needed more time to carry out a thorough investigation.

Ushie was elected as Bekwarra Local Government Council Chairman and sworn-in in November 2024.

