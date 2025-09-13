Assembly dissolves leadership, appoints new officers

The Benue State House of Assembly has dissolved its leadership, retaining only the Speaker, Alfred Emberga, and the Deputy Speaker, Lamin Danladi.

The dissolution of the leadership followed a motion moved by the former Deputy Majority Leader, Douglas Akya (APC/Makurdi South).

This was during plenary on Thursday in Makurdi.

Akya said that since he was from the same local government area as the speaker, it would be morally wrong for him to continue to function as the deputy majority leader.

The former deputy majority leader said that it was morally right for him to step aside and allow the house to appoint another colleague as the deputy majority leader.

He further said that apart from the speaker and the deputy speaker that were elected, every other officer that was appointed should be dissolved.

The motion was seconded by Cyril Ikong (APC/Oju), stating that the motion was apt and timely.

Ruling, the Speaker put the matter to vote, and members unanimously agreed that the officers that were appointed into various offices ranging from the majority leader to deputy minority whip be dissolved and new persons appointed.

The speaker then announced Thomas Dugeri (APC/Kwande West) as the Majority Leader, Dr. Abraham Jabi (APC/Buruku) as the Deputy Majority Leader, Cyril Ikong (APC/Oju) as the Majority Chief Whip, and Simon Gabo (APC/Mata) as the Deputy Chief Whip.

Also Read

Others were Abu Umoru (PDP/Apa) as the Minority Leader and Cephas Dyako (LP/Konshisha) as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Also appointed were Samuel Jiji (PDP/Logo) as the Minority Chief Whip and Moses Egbodo (PDP/Obi) as Deputy Minority Whip.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']