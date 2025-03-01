Assembly crisis: Obasa, other APC leaders commit to Tinubu

Following the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, including the impeached Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, have committed themselves to the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

This position was contained in a statement issued by the party leaders, including Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, after their meeting.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen on Saturday, said: “Rising from a meeting to review recent political events, issues and developments within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, some party chieftains have reaffirmed their loyalty, commitment and support to the political legacies of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The meeting, which was attended by Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, Senator Anthony Adefuye, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Ajayi Obasa, Chief Muraina Taiwo, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, Hon Monsuru Owolabi, Hon. Kolawole Taiwo, Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi and Hon. Johnson Babatunde, observed that the unity, peace and political stability in the party and the state built over the years by Asiwaju is a legacy that must be maintained, preserved and respected by all loyal party members, particularly that it has brought admirable progress and prosperity to Lagos State.

“The meeting appealed to all true progressives to shun tribal and ethnic politics and inclination which tilts towards divisiveness and disharmony.

“The leaders frowned at the crisis which rocked the Lagos State House of Assembly, and the action carried out by its members without recourse to Asiwaju, the party and other political leaders.

“In order to build a strong, vibrant and virile party, the meeting advised the Lagos State House of Assembly members to commit themselves to party discipline and respect the party leadership as epitomised by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as anything to the contrary would amount to disloyalty to the party and disregard for the political system and legacy that produced them.

“The leaders at the meeting posited to unconditionally support, defend and protect all policies and programs of the President in all ramifications while noting that the President has made significant strides in government since he assumed office.

“The leaders concluded that they would vigorously campaign and massively mobilise Nigerian electorate for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term in office.”

