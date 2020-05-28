The Osun State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed nominees for the State Independent Electoral Commission Boar, after they were screened on Wednesday.

Recall that the names of the nominees for the state electoral commission board were sent by the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to the assembly on May 19 for ratification and confirmation.

The nominees screened and confirmed by the state assembly includes Segun Oladitan as Chairman.

Others are Abosede Omibekun, Rufus Oyeniran, Alhaja Babalola Adubi, Oladosu Gidigbi, Yinka Ajiboye and Alhaji Wahaab Adewoyin, as members.

Earlier, Timothy Owoeye, Speaker of the House, said during plenary that four out of the nominees were part of the board that conducted the state’s 2017 Local Government Election of the state.

Owoeye said they were capable hands.

He said: “Most of the nominees are coming back for the second time after they conducted a free and fair election three years ago, which has not been contested.

“I want to assure people of the state that the governor has taken his time to select these nominees, and that their nomination is in good faith.

“The governor is putting the right people in the state electoral commission board.

“The constitution and laws of Osun are there for them to work with and I believe they will perform their work without fear or favour.”

Owoeye urged the nominees to conduct free and fair elections devoid of litigation when confirmed.

He said they should abide with the electoral laws in their conduct.

Other lawmakers, in their submissions, also said that the nominees were persons of integrity, with no petition received against their nominations.

They called for confirmation of the nominees because of their important role in conduct of the state local government election.