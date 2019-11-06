The Adamawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the 23 commissioner nominees sent by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Hammantukur Yettisuri, at the committee of the whole in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the confirmation came after a three-day screening by the lawmakers.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Majority Leader, Japhet Kefas, before the Speaker, Aminu Iya-Abbas, put it to a voice-vote for approval.

Some of the nominees are Adamu Atiku, eldest son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Abdullahi Prambe; Wilbina Jackson, Justina Nkom and Lami Patrick.

Other include Prof. Isa Abdullahi and Mohammed Umar, currently the Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Taraba State.