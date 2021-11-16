Assault: UNILORIN management assures lecturers, staff of safety

The management of the University of Ilorin has assured lecturers, staff and students of the institution of their safety while carrying out their lawful duties.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr. Fola Olowoleni, Registrar of the university, on Monday in Illorin.

Reacting to the assault on a lecturer, the management stated that “they received with sadness the ugly incidence on November 11, in which a 400 Level male student of the Department of Microbiology assaulted a female lecturer at the same department.

“The attacker whose name was given as Salaudeen, Waliu-Anuoluwapo with matriculation number 17/55/EJI98, has since been taken by the University Security personnel for questioning and subsequent arraignment before the Student’s Disciplinary Committee (SDC) in line with the University’s rules and regulations.

“He will be handed over to the police for further investigations.

“Management hereby wishes to assure all staff members, teachers, students and non-teaching staffs of their safety.”