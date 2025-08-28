Assault on VIO officials will not go unpunished – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has declared that the assault of its Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) at the Mile 2 axis, while executing their lawful duties, would not go unpunished.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the declaration in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Osiyemi stated, “We received with profound indignation reports of the grievous incident at Mile 2, where VIOs were viciously assaulted, while executing their lawful mandate.

“This appalling and utterly reprehensible act is a direct affront, not only to the officers involved, but also to the authority and dignity of the Lagos State Government.

“It will never go unpunished.”

He noted that the VIO officials were legally empowered agents of the state, entrusted with the critical responsibility of safeguarding lives through road safety enforcement.

He stressed that to raise a hand against them was to undermine the rule of law, subvert public order, and desecrate the very institutions established to protect society.

Also Read:

“The perpetrators of this disgraceful attack will be relentlessly pursued, apprehended and subjected to the full sanctions of the law.

“Thankfully, the injured officers are responding to treatment. However, this does not in any way diminish the gravity of the assault, or the firm resolve of the government to bring the culprits to justice,” he said.

Osiyemi said that the government stood in unwavering solidarity with the injured officers, while reassuring all the personnel of absolute commitment to their safety and dignity.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to protect its personnel and contain criminal elements trying to intimidate or obstruct them from their lawful work. (NAN)

Post Views: 14