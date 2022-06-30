Assault: Hip hop artiste, Portable reports self to police

Hip-hop artist Habib Okikiola a.k.a Portable who was requested to report himself at the nearest police station over a viral video where he was seen ordering a group of boys to beat up one boy simply identified as D.J Chicken, reported at the command’s headquarters Eleweran on Wednesday 29th of June 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Thursday.

He said the artist reported at Eleweran at about 5pm with his father and manager.

According to Oyeyemi, Portable was immediately ordered to be taken to the public complaint bureau office by the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, where he was interrogated about his role in the assault metted out to the boy in the video.

The statement however, explained that since the offence committed is a bailable one, and coupled with the strike action embarked upon by the civil servants in the state which also affected the courts, “the suspect was released to a reliable surety who promised to produce him anytime he is needed.

“Meanwhile, the assaulted victim has also been invited to come and state his own side of the story to enable the command complete her investigation on time.”