Assault by monarch: Police launch discreet investigation

The Ogun State Police Command said it has taken note of a video clip on social media in which an elderly man, Areola Abraham, was assaulted by a monarch, Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo.

Spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Odutola said Abraham was seen prostrating and subjected to verbal abuse and assault by Oba Ogunjobi.

She said based on the incident’s gravity, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the matter.

Also Read:

“The CP further assures that Police will adhere to the rule of law and fundamental human rights principles in the instant case,” she said.

She disclosed that both parties in the matter had reported at the State Criminal Investigation Department at Eleweran in Abeokuta and their statements were obtained.

Odutola, however, stated that the command unequivocally condemns any form of assault, harassment, and violence regardless of the individuals involved.

“The command will ensure that justice is served and members of the public will be abreast of relevant updates in due course,” the spokesperson said.

Post Views: 8