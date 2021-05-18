Again, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, has shunned Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

The committee had earlier granted the CCT chairman a two-week grace period to respond to a petition levelled against him over an alleged assault of one Clement Sagwak, a security guard.

But the CCT Chairman failed to appear before the committee on Tuesday. Instead, he sent the legal counsel to the CCT to represent him.

But the Panel rejected his request for the legal counsel of CCT to represent him due to sensitive nature of the matter .

The Committee however resolved that the CCT Chairman should appear before the Committee on June 7th, 2021.