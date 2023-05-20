Assault: After cell entry drama, Seun Kuti ends hunger strike

Remanded Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has reportedly resumed eating after embarking on a hunger strike following his rejection by fellow suspects in police custody.

Recall that in a video that went viral, Seun was accused of slapping a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge last Saturday, May 13, an action which prompted an order by the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba for his arrest.

On Monday, May 15, Seun, accompanied by his Lawyers and family turned up for interrogation.

The singer after being paraded before the press subsequently was arraigned before a Sabo, Yaba Chief Magistrate Court Tuesday.

The court granted him bail but ordered that the bail becomes effective 48 hours after, so as to enable the police conclude their investigation. He was, therefore, remanded in police custody.

After the conclusion of preliminary investigations and Seun being taken to the cell, the singer, who is on remand at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos was said to have been rejected by other suspects who vehemently opposed to his inclusion in the cell.

It was learnt that to Seun’s surprise, the cell leader ordered him to remain standing till he (the cell leader) and other cell mates accepts his inclusion and permits him to sit.

It was reported that the inmates were banging on the metal protective door, demanding that Seun be taken out of their cell.

However, sources indicated that Seun negotiated for peace which was accepted after negotiating and agreeing to pay a sum of N25,000 to buy their acceptance.

Seun was said to have been angered by this development, causing him to embark on a hunger strike which lasted for almost two days before he eventually agreed to resume eating.

The Punch