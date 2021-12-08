Aspiring Head Boy moves adults with manifesto, loses position + Video

A video of an aspiring Head Boy in a private school giving his manifesto has been shared online.

The video captured the speech of the boy, Jadiel Ojo-Kayode, speaking eloquently about his dreams and aspirations.

The bold student started by quoting Muhammad Ali before giving a convincing speech highlighting his abilities, his goals and his plans for the school.

As Ojo-Kayode spoke, his teachers, fellow students and parents clapped and hailed him.

Yet, he was not distracted by the excitement around him until he finished his speech and concluded by encouraging his fellow students to vote for him.

He stated that he is an aspiring inventor, future visionary, adding that he doesn’t see himself better than his friends but wants to do the best for everyone.

Ojo-Kayode said: “The great Muhammad Ali once said what keeps me going is goal.

“I believe this is true for myself as well.

“If you have nothing to aim for, no motivation, no dreams and no desire, I wouldn’t be standing on here for this respected role of the Head Boy.

“The Proprietress, the Head Teacher, the teachers and pupils of Charitol Montessori School, I bid you not just a pleasant, but a courageous good morning.

“It is indeed a new dawn in the history of our school.

“And I have the school authorities to thank for that.

“Thank you.

“My name is Jadiel Ojo-Kayode, upcoming graduate of the class of 2022, aspiring inventor, future visionary and more pressingly your next Head Boy.

“I don’t see myself as better than you my friends.

“I just want to do the best I can for everyone, including listening to your ideas and carrying them out to the best of my ability, upholding the outstanding reputation of this great school.

“This is your opportunity to pick me to represent your voice.

“This school has done so many great things for me and I genuinely want to pay back as I pray to God.

“I cannot make my days longer, but I can strive to make them better.

“On this premise, I challenge you my fellow pupils of Charitol Montessori School, vote for innovation, transformation, progress.

“Vote for me and I promise not to let you down.”

Though Ojo-Kayode’s speech moved a lot of adults present at the event, it was up to his fellow students to vote and the students voted for a boy who appears to be more sociable.

However, he was made the Assistant Head Boy.