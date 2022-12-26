ASP shoots lawyer dead on Christmas Day in Lagos

An Assistant Superintendent of Police has shot dead a lawyer, identified as Bolanle Raheem, in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Monday.

According to a Twitter user: The Juggernaut Esq, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 25, 2022.

The Juggernaut Esq tweeted on Sunday: Good evening @BenHundeyin, one of your officers attached to Ajiwe police Division Ajah, shot at point blank & murdered a lawyer colleague of mine today.

“This is one too many of similar incidents with @PoliceNG officer in Ajiwe.

“Now a family have lost a dear one on Christmas day.”

Replying in the early hours of Monday, Hundeyin confirmed the development, saying the ASP and two others with him have been arrested.

He said they would be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

He tweeted in response to The Juggernaut Esq: “Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was.

“The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody.

“They are to be moved to the SCID for further investigation.”





