An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Theophilus Otobo, and an Inspector of Police, Oguntoba Olamigoke, have been arrested for shooting to death a 17-year-old female, Tina Ezekwe.

The duo allegedly carried out the act on May 26, 2020.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, Otobo and Olamigoke were ordered arrested by the Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who ordered an in depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ezekwe.

Two Police Officers suspected to have carried out the shooting are going to be subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings and if found culpable, will be arraigned in Court.

They are attached to Bariga Police Station in Lagos State.

According to Elkana, the incident happened on May 26, 2020 at about 10:45pm.

The said Police Officers reportedly fired shots from their pin down point along Berger by Third Mainland Bridge in a circumstances yet to be determined.

One Musa Yakubu, 35, was injured at the point and a stray bullet hit Ezekwe at Berger/Iyana Oworo Bus stop.

The bullet pierced through the left upper side of her lap.

She was rushed to hospital by a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer.

The battle to save her life was said to have lasted for two days as she eventually died on May 28, 2020 at about 9:29pm.

Yakubu is reported to be in stable condition.

Elkana said the police is in touch with the family of Ezekwe and the relatives of Yakubu, adding: “The Command deeply sympathised with the family and friends of the deceased person.

“The Commissioner of Police calls for calm and assures the family that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full weight of the law.

“He reiterated his stance on zero tolerance for impunity.

“Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”