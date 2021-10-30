Asiwaju Tinubu, Vice President Osinbajo meet in Abuja + Photos

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met in Abuja.

The meeting, in Tinubu’s Abuja residence, was the first between the duo after the return of the APC leader from the UK.

Tinubu was the in the UK for medical treatment for over three months.

Though details of the meeting were not available, there had been reports of a frosty relationship between the duo over the presidential ticket of their party, APC, for the 2023 elections.

Though Tinubu was highly favoured in 2015 as the vice presidential candidate of the APC then to the candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, he had to drop out of the race over the religious imbalance it would have created.

Both Buhari and Tinubu are Muslims.

It was believed that he nominated Osinbajo, who served as his Attorney General and commissioner for Justice as Lagos State Governor, as Buhari’s running mate then.