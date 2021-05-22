The death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others in an air mishap in Kaduna on Friday is a tragic unspeakable loss for the nation, former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said.

In a condolence message on Saturday by his Media Office in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, the Defence Headquarters and families of the deceased military officers over the unfortunate incident.

The APC Leader said: “The death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others in an air mishap in Kaduna on Friday is a tragic, unspeakable loss for the nation.

“COAS Lt. Gen. Attahiru and the others were stalwarts and brave soldiers who had dedicated their careers, and now their very lives, in the service of this nation and toward the realization of the noble aspirations this nation represents.

“COAS Attahiru had a most distinguished career. The army and the nation will miss his excellent character and fine leadership at this moment when we are fighting terrorism or banditry in many parts of the nation.

“Lt. Gen. Attahiru, just like the others involved in this tragic incident, served his country with zeal and vigour. He was known as a soldier’s soldier.

“Their untimely and sad departure hurts. However, we owe it to them and to the nation to gather our strength and fortitude. We must gird ourselves that we finish the job to which they dedicated and gave their lives.

“Let us remember these brave patriots not with our tears but by achieving victory over the terrorism and violence that seek to rob our nation of its finest destiny. Let this unfortunate accident not deter us but spur us and our valiant military to continue to defend this land from violence and evil.”

Tinubu said these and all fallen soldiers would all be remembered for their meritorious service to the country. “We owe them a debt a gratitude that we can never truly repay except by defeating the violent challenges that now confront us.

“I pray for a repose of the souls of these men and also prays that God grant the families of these brave officers the fortitude to bear this loss.

“This tragedy reminds us all, once again, of the great patriotism of the brave men and officers who put their lives at risk in defence of our fatherland. Let us recommit ourselves to appreciating, supporting and encouraging them at all times.”