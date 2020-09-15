The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, on his 85th birthday.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him more years and good health.

In a special birthday congratulatory statement issued on Tuesday by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos State Governor said: “Bamanga Tukur is an elder-statesman, prominent businessman and astute political leader who has served this country creditably in many capacities.

“His records at Ports Authority where he was once Chief Executive Officer and as governor of defunct Gongola State are particularly remarkable.

“I acknowledge, admire, and respect his sterling qualities, commitment to democracy, and good governance in Nigeria and his contributions to party politics over the years, though we belong to different political parties.

“As he turns 85 today, I beseech Almighty Allah to continue to imbue him with good health and robust energy and grant him more years to continue in the service of our country and humanity.”