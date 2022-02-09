Asiwaju Tinubu felicitates Fayemi at 57

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has extended warm felicitations to the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his 57th birthday. He prays that God grant him many more years in good health and vigour.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Warm congratulations to Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as he turns 57.

“A progressive and leader in our All Progressives Congress, this birthday has again come at a time the governor is engaged serving our people.

“As he rounds off his governorship tenure in the state, I pray that God Almighty grant him many more years, good health and renewed vigour.

I wish Governor Fayemi a most memorable 57th birthday.”