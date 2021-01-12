Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on turning 62.

Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, commended Lawan for providing collegial leadership in the Senate and fostering a harmonious relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive.

In a statement by his Media Office, signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said: “I join the family, friends, colleagues, and associates of the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, in congratulating him on his 62nd birthday.

“We thank God for the gift of life and for giving him the health and vigour to witness another birthday.

“Dr Ahmed Lawan has helped the cause of national governance by providing consistent, collegial leadership in the Senate. This comes as no surprise given his academic background and legislative experience.

“As President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, he has helped foster a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and Executive. This cooperative relationship has facilitated the passage of important legislation for the benefit of the nation.

“I commend Senate President Lawan for his efforts to improve the legislative performance of the Senate and to forge a productive relationship with the Executive branch. May he continue along this proper and vital path.

“As he turns 62, our prayers are with him as we ask Beneficent and Munificent Almighty Allah to grant him even greater wisdom, vitality, and many more years to live a good and full life and continue in the service of our beloved country.”