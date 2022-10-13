Asíwájú Tinubu Congratulates Chief Justice of Nigeria Ariwoola

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated Justice Olukayode Ariwoola over his emergence as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja inaugurated him.

The confirmation os coming three months after he was appointed in acting capacity.

Asíwájú Tinubu, in a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, described Justice Ariwoola’s appointment as richly deserved, stating that it’s a testament to an excellent judicial career laced with courage competence and character.

He said: “I congratulate Justice Olukayode Ariwoola over his appointment as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“This appointment is apt and appropriate as it is a testament to an excellent judicial career characterized by courage, competence and commitment to excellence.

“Ever since he became a judicial officer and particularly since his emergence in November 2011 as a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ariwoola has always distinguished himself in character and conduct.

“He is never swayed by anything but the dictates of the law. He interpretes and applies the law as it is.

“I congratulate Justice Ariwoola on his accomplishment. I wish him immense wisdom and God’s guidance in this exalted office.”