The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with the families, relations and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash on Friday of a helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation.

The helicopter crashed into a building in Opebi area of Lagos State, with two persons dying and one injured.

While calling on the aviation authorities to investigate the cause/s of the crash, Asiwaju Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah consoles the families of the victims of the crash and grant the deceased eternal rest.

He wished the survivor of the crash soonest recovery.