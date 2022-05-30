Asiwaju Tinubu commiserates with Rivers, and Governor Wike over the stampede

All Progressives Congress National Leader and leading presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with victims of Saturday’s stampede at a church program at Polo Club, Port Harcourt, Rivers State during which over 30 persons were killed.

The APC leader also condoled with Governor Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers State over the incident. In a letter to Governor Wike dated May 29, which he personally signed, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I offer my sincere condolences to you, to the good people of Rivers State and to the bereaved families, friends and loved ones of all those who sadly perished in the recent catastrophic stampede in Port Harcourt.

“This was a devastating and unfortunate disaster, which took place in the cruelest of circumstances: at an event organised by a local church to provide food clothing and spiritual guidance to the needy. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the all those who sadly lost their lives and with the innocent survivors now forced to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of this terrible incident.

“As those who survived the stampede begin the process of healing and recovery; may God Almighty guide, guard and keep them and fill them with His peace. I also beseech Almighty Allah to grant your administration, as well as all others around the country, the fortitude and wisdom necessary to implement measures, policies and guidelines to ensure that nothing like this happens again in Rivers, or anywhere else in Nigeria.

“I commend the State’s police command and the men and women of Rivers’ emergency management agencies for their diligence and professionalism in responding quickly to the disaster, rescuing as many people as possible and returning normalcy to the area.

As leaders, we must do all that we can to protect the lives of our citizens and I offer you my support in this time of grief. It is important that we learn the lessons of this incident and make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”