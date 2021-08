City businessman, socialite and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, has announced the death of his mother.

In a short statement issued by Ajanaku, he revealed that his mother, Mrs. Victoria Olakitan Ajanaku, died on Saturday in Ibadan at the age 74 years and is survived by husband, children and grandchildren.

According to Ajanaku, details about the death and burial of mama will be announced very soon.