Ashok Leyland along with national distributor Stallion Motors launch Phoenix

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, along with Stallion Motors, its Exclusive Distributor in Nigeria for over a decade, has launched the successful light commercial vehicle, Phoenix in Lagos, for the Nigerian market.

According to a statement by Stallion Motors on Friday, Phoenix in Lagos was pushed into the market same day.

Stallion is a household name in Nigeria.

It owns 45 per cent of the new car business.

It is undoubtedly one of the strongest players in the commercial vehicle segment by the virtue of its customer base and vast distribution network.

The exclusive national partnership with Ashok Leyland has evolved with time to bring the best-in-class products and services to the Nigerian consumer.

These commercial vehicles are assembled locally and are best engineered for the road severity in Nigeria and generating employment.

Dr. Harpreet Singh, Managing Director VON Automobiles, reiterated that the launch of Phoenix, the light commercial vehicles from Ashok Leyland, adds to the range and shows the company’s renewed commitment towards bringing tough dependable and durable vehicles for logistics use in affordable range to the Nigerian customers.

The company has sales and service outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt and has invested in a state-of-the-art central auto parts and service center at Orile Lagos to support the distribution of genuine parts across the nation for the upkeep of these vehicles.

Commenting on the launch, Sachin Dasharath, Head Africa-International Operation, Ashok Leyland, said: “Nigeria is an important African market for Ashok Leyland.

“The new range of Fully Built trucks will sport contemporary design, a new-generation platform and will offer best-in-class efficiency, performance and comfort.

“Reinforcing our brand promise of ‘No Dream too far’ we are offering Phoenix that will provide the best Total Cost of Ownership to our customers.”

The key attributes of Phoenix are: Vehicle Performance, Customer Profitability and Driver Comfort. Packed with Superior Mileage, Load Carrying Ability, Stability and Manoeuvrability, the Phoenix helps to run the business with better return on investment.

The Phoenix offers class-leading comfort that sets the benchmark in the commercial vehicle industry.

The dashboard is ergonomically designed with the controls placed intelligently.

The vehicle comes with multi-angle adjustable seats.

The steering column comes with tilt-able and telescopic movements, while the two-point suspended cabin offers comfort and convenience.

Dasharath added: “Our aim in the international markets is to add more products to our portfolio and offer innovative and comprehensive solution to our global customers.

“Experience a new class of LHD vehicles from Ashok Leyland.”