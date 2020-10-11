Inter Milan have confirmed winger Ashley Young has returned a positive test for coronavirus.

The Serie A side confirmed the former Manchester United star is already in quarantine following Covid-19 tests carried out on Saturday at the club’s Appiano Gentile training ground.

Young has played a part in all three Italian top-flight games so far for Antonio Conte’s men and becomes the sixth player from the club to have contracted the virus.

There is now growing fear in Italy that the derby with AC Milan – that is scheduled for Saturday at 5pm UK time – may not be played.

Conte’s men are also scheduled to begin their Champions League campaign against Bundesliga outfit Borussia Moenchengladbach a week on Wednesday.

Inter Milan team-mate Alessandro Bastoni tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week amid growing fear of rising cases in Serie A.

Bastoni was then joined by Milan Skriniar – a target for Tottenham in the summer transfer window – after the Slovakian Football Association confirmed his positive test on the eve of their victory on penalties against the Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on Thursday.

A day later, the club confirmed Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan, goalkeeper Ionut Radu and Italy midfielder Roberto Gagliardini had also contracted coronavirus.

Similarly, Naby Keita is the latest Liverpool player to return a positive coronavirus test.

The Reds midfielder picked up the virus while on international duty and is the third player from the squad to test positive in quick succession.

Keita’s positive test follows on from Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane, who both picked up the virus.

On top of the tests, Liverpool are also without goalkeeper Alisson through an injury which he picked up on the training ground.

It creates a selection headache for manager Jurgen Klopp for the first game back after the international break, where they take on Merseyside rivals and current Premier League leaders Everton.

The 21-year-old became the Bundesliga’s highest scorer by that age before he left Bayer Leverkusen.

Further frustration will be raised at the fact a busier international break was squeezed in amongst the backdrop of the pandemic.

Keita has been a key cog to the Liverpool side this season, featuring in every single Premier League fixture so far.

But now he will self-isolate before he is allowed to return to action – meaning Klopp will have to rotate his midfield.

Changes were likely to come regardless, following the 7-2 loss to Aston Villa last weekend, but Klopp will have been desperate for a full quota of players to pick from.

The good news is that both Thiago and Mane are expected to be back in action following their quarantine periods.

Their involvement will depend on a negative test from the latest round of Premier League testing, before action resumes next weekend.