Ashiru replaces Umahi as Senate Deputy Leader

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday announced Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru of the All Progressives Congress representing Kwara South as the new Deputy Leader of the Senate.

Akpabio also announced Senator Nwebonyi Onyeka as the new Deputy Chief Whip.

Ashiru was elevated to the position of deputy leader of the Senate which became vacant, following the appointment of Senator Dave Umahi as Minister of Works by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to conduct an election to fill the vacant seat of Umahi who was appointed as Minister of Works .