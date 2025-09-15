Ashimolowo, Abioye, Eben, Ebuka Songs, others set for Chris Okafor’s Break Forth Programme

Renowned men of God—Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo and Bishop David Abioye—will headline this year’s Father’s Blessing Break Forth programme as special guest ministers.

The four-day encounter, hosted by Dr. Chris Okafor and the Grace Nation International Headquarters in Ojodu-Berger, Lagos, opens on the evening of Wednesday, September 24, and is expected to draw worshippers from across Nigeria and beyond.

Adding a rich musical dimension to the event are celebrated gospel artistes Eben, Ebuka Songs, and Sister Chinyere Udoma, who will lead soul-lifting sessions of praise and worship.

Activities continue on Thursday from 8 a.m., while a powerful Night of Prophecy and Wonders vigil will hold on Friday at 8 p.m., running into Saturday. The programme will climax with a grand thanksgiving and anointing service on Sunday, September 28, inside the church’s expansive auditorium.

According to Dr. Okafor, who doubles as chief host, the Break Forth programme is “loaded with non-stop spiritual encounters from start to finish.”

“Father’s Blessing Break Forth is a unique Christian gathering that is dear to my heart, our church family, and all our invited ministers,” he said. “We are expecting guests from all walks of life and from across nations. It is about moving from trans-generational curses to trans-generational blessings—Not my head, not my blood. Do not miss it.”

With its blend of anointed preaching, prophetic impartation, and inspired music, this year’s edition promises to be a life-transforming experience for all attendees.

