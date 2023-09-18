Asharami Synergy Kenya commends youth participation in energy transition

Asharami Synergy Kenya (a Sahara downstream company) has applauded the enthusiastic involvement of youths in the critical discourse on energy transition and sustainability, following the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit 2023 in Kenya.

The summit ended on a hopeful note, with President Willaim Ruto of Kenya declaring that “Africa holds the key to decarbonising world economy.” Debola Adesanya, Country Manager at Asharami Synergy Kenya said the company aligns with President Ruto’s comments, adding that his sterling leadership, especially in the area of climate action continues to galvanise calls for global investors to facilitate green energy revolution in Kenya, and inspire positive collaboration within Kenya and across the continent.

“Sahara Group our parent company remains a frontline promoter of a just energy transition in Africa that leaves no one behind. Asharami Synergy Kenya restates its commitment to working with the Kenyan government and the good people of Kenya, especially the youths, towards a greener and more prosperous future,” he said.

Adesanya said as its contribution to enhancing youth participation in climate action, Asharami Synergy Kenya, in partnership with Sahara Group Foundation, initiated a creative writing competition that received 225 entries from students in several universities across Kenya. These institutions include Jomo Kenyatta University, the University of Nairobi, Kabarak University, Kenyatta University, Kissi University, Maseno University, University of Eastern Africa, Baraton, Technical University of Kenya, Strathmore University, Muranga university of Technology, Africa Nazarene University, Machakos university among others who participated in this initiative. The competition sought to use the art of storytelling to simplify the themes around energy transition to foster more understanding and participation among the youth population in Kenya.

He said the selection process for the competition is under way with eminent Kenyan scholars leading the assessment of the entries. The top three entries will be announced at an event scheduled for early November. The judges include; Omondo Oketch (Ph.D)- Associate Professor of Linguistics, The Technical University of Kenya, Rosemary Nyaole (Ph.D) – Senior Lecturer, Department of Media and Film Studies of School of Communication, Daystar University, Kenya, Hilary Masaya (Ph.D)- Lecturer, Communication, Media and Publishing Studies, Egerton University, Abraham Kipkemboi (Ph.D) – Lecturer, Entrepreneurship, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Victor Boiyo (Ph.D, CS-K) – Director of Student Affairs, Africa Nazarene University, John Obiero (Ph.D)- Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Kenya, Kimingichi Wabende (Ph.D) – Assistant Lecturer, Department of Perfoming Arts, University of Nairobi.

“We are excited to see the level of creativity and passion demonstrated by the young Kenyans in the creative writing competition. We believe that their participation in the conversation surrounding energy transition and sustainability is crucial in shaping a better future, not just for Kenya, but for the entire continent.”

“The level of enthusiasm displayed by Kenyan youth in the ongoing climate discourse is truly commendable. Their passion and creativity are instrumental in driving meaningful change in our pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.” said Lavinah Gonah, (insert designation here) Asharami Synergy Kenya, who is coordinating the competition for Asharami.

In the spirit of celebrating and rewarding excellence, the top three winners will receive cash gifts, while all outstanding entries will be published and shared with global platforms to enhance youth engagement in energy transition and the quest for a sustainable future in Africa.