Asharami Synergy gives account on standard fuel procurement

Asharami Synergy Limited, (a Sahara Group Downstream Company), has established a formidable presence in the sector-providing best-in-class fuel procurement and distribution solutions by utilizing innovative technology and improved efficiency across the downstream supply chain.

In a statement, the firm stated being a strategic member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), it gives it an opportunity of being abreast of trending issues, future perspectives in the aviation industry, and in particular, how it is relevant to aviation fuel (quality, availability, safety etc), adding that being a strategic partner of IATA gives it a global credibility that is driven by a statutory self-responsibility that propels our business operations in compliance with the highest global standards.

Asharami Synergy is ISO certified to ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental) and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety). Our mantra is Safety First, Safety Always, ensuring that the health and safety of our employees and other stakeholders remains priority in all business decision making.

The organization emerged from a consolidation of Sahara Group Downstream Companies with interest in procurement, storage, and distribution of white products across Nigeria.

Over 30 million litres storage capacity for ATK across various locations in Nigeria Fleet of over ultramodern bowsers spread across various locations Fueling the development and growth of the national and sub-regional economy by providing seamless access to safe and reliable ATK.