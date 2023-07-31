Asharami Energy Zambia receives ‘A’ rating from Energy Regulation Board

828 828

Asharami Energy Zambia, a Sahara Group Company, has been awarded an “A” rating by the Energy Regulation Board of Zambia in recognition of its exceptional performance and quality service to customers in the region.

The Regulatory body rated the Asharami Energy Zambia Retail Station on Mungwi Road Lusaka, “A” for outstanding service delivery.

According to Dipo Fatoki, Country Manager, Asharami Energy Zambia Limited, the award demonstrates the company’s commitment to operating in line with globally endorsed quality, health, safety, and environment standards.

Fatoki said Asharami Zambia continues to promote access to clean, safe, reliable, and top-notch petroleum products in Zambia, facilitating economic growth and development in the nation.

“This recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to excellence and our ability to consistently deliver exceptional service to our esteemed customers in Zambia. We are committed to ensuring that every customer experience and journey brings delight, satisfaction, and above all, peace of mind that comes from the knowledge that Asharami Energy Zambia brings energy to life responsibly,” he said.

The Energy Regulation Board of Zambia also commended Asharami Energy Zambia for upholding industry standards, providing efficient energy solutions to the Zambian people and contributing significantly to the overall growth and development of the Zambian energy sector.

“This rating is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Asharami Energy Zambia team. We are proud to replicate the high standards Sahara Group is known for across its location in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The team has an unwavering dedication to delivering excellent customer service safely and reliably is,” said Akinrotimi Borha, Depot Manager, Asharami Energy Zambia.

In addition to providing energy solutions, Asharami Energy Zambia also implements interventions geared towards promoting sustainable development in Zambia. Some of the interventions include rehabilitation of the Vision of Hope kitchen, a project which delivered a brand new kitchen for the Vision of Hope Orphanage. The company also executed a robust Covid-19 Awareness campaign – which involved printing awareness materials in local languages to sensitize the public and minimize the spread of the virus, as well as the distribution of face masks (made from local fabric) and hand sanitizers to aid in the fight against the virus.