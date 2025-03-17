Asharami Energy partners UNEP on environmental sustainability in the upstream sector

Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream company, has joined the United Nations Environmental Program-led Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, in its bid to contribute to the global efforts geared towards methane abatement and reduction of fugitive emissions.

The development makes Asharami Energy the first indigenous Nigerian Oil and Gas operator, and amongst the first in Africa, to achieve this milestone.

It further reinforces Sahara Group’s commitment to environmental sustainability through responsible emissions management.

Announcing this, Leste Aihevba, Chief Technical Officer, Sahara Upstream, stated: “This is a significant milestone as it signifies our voluntary commitment to sustainability and focus on ESG, which is becoming increasingly important for demonstrating prudent stewardship and climate sensitive oil and gas development.”

OGMP 2.0 is the most comprehensive, measurement-based reporting framework for the Oil and Gas sector, recognized globally as the standard for monitoring, reporting, and verifying methane emissions.

Membership in OGMP 2.0 allows Asharami Energy to enhance its emissions data accuracy, align with international best practices, and design targeted mitigation strategies that address the largest sources of methane emissions.

This is expected to boost Asharami Energy ‘s strategic emissions reduction efforts, fostering transparency and accountability in line with the Global Methane Pledge to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, highlighted the significance of Asharami Energy’s membership in reinforcing Sahara’s broader sustainability agenda and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

She said,“Mitigating methane emissions is critical to achieving climate goals and ensuring environmental responsibility within the oil and gas sector. Through our participation in OGMP 2.0, Sahara Group is positioning itself as a key player in Africa’s transition towards cleaner energy solutions.”

Aihevba also highlighted Asharami Energy’s focus on operational excellence and reiterated the technical and operational benefits of the partnership with UNEP. “Joining OGMP 2.0 marks a transformative step for Asharami Energy.

“It allows us to improve methane abatement and fugitive emissions measurement and transparency while adopting globally recognized strategies for emission reduction. By leveraging the insights and frameworks provided by UNEP, we are set to enhance our environmental impact mitigation approach, ensuring that our operations meet and exceed international best practices,” he noted.

Aihevba added that Asharami Energy had since outlined strategic measures aimed at promoting emissions reduction and resource efficiency across all the company’s assets. “Membership of OGMP 2.0 is just one of the expressions of our commitment to securing the future of the Energy sector responsibly. From our remarkable safety standards to collaboration with all stakeholders, especially our host communities, we are actively playing a leading role in transforming upstream operations in Africa,” he added.

Speaking on the milestone, Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, emphasized its alignment with Sahara’s ethos of making a difference through responsible energy production and global partnerships.

“Sahara Group has consistently championed sustainability-driven growth, and this recognition by UNEP validates our dedication to advancing cleaner energy practices in Africa. By becoming a part of OGMP 2.0, we are strengthening our environmental stewardship and reinforcing Sahara Group’s position as a forward-thinking energy conglomerate committed to bringing energy to life responsibly,” he said.

Asharami Energy, with operations spanning 9 key oil and gas assets across Nigeria, remains dedicated to responsible exploration and production practices that contribute to Africa’s energy security while upholding the highest environmental and safety standards.

