Asagba pays courtesy visit to Tinubu, advocates developmental projects

Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany C.Azinge, SAN, has called on President Bola Tinubu to address critical developmental needs in Asaba, Delta State.

The monarch made this appeal during a courtesy visit to the President at the State House, Abuja, on March 20, 2025.

In his remarks, the Asagba congratulated the President on his assumption of office and commended his leadership in steering the affairs of the nation.

He also expressed gratitude for the Federal Government’s support during the passage of his predecessor, the 13th Asagba of Asaba, noting that the representation by the Secretary to the Government, Senator George Akume, was a gesture deeply appreciated by the Asaba people.

During the visit, the monarch highlighted key areas requiring urgent federal attention. He advocated for the establishment of a federal university in Asaba, emphasising that Asaba remains the only state capital without one. He appealed to President Tinubu to rectify this oversight, stressing the need for equitable distribution of federal institutions across the country.

The Asagba further called for the rehabilitation of critical road infrastructure, including the Benin-Asaba Expressway and the Asaba-Illah-Ebu-Ubiaja-Uromi road, which serves as a major gateway to Abuja. He also urged the President to ensure the extension of railway lines through Asaba as part of the Coastal Rail Project.

The monarch commended the Federal Government’s approval for the construction of access roads to the Second Niger Bridge, a project expected to drive investment and economic expansion in the region. He also sought the dredging of the River Niger to facilitate transportation and commerce for riverside communities.

Reflecting on history, the Asagba brought attention to the tragic 1967 Asaba Massacre, where over 1,000 indigenes were killed during the Nigerian Civil War. He noted that despite the passage of 58 years, no official steps had been taken to bring closure to the painful memory. He appealed to the President to recognize this chapter of history and initiate measures towards reconciliation.

The monarch further called for constitutional recognition of traditional rulers, arguing that their role in governance remains crucial.

He urged the President to support legislation that would integrate traditional institutions into Nigeria’s legal and administrative framework, particularly in areas of dispute resolution, grassroots governance and national stability.

In response, President Tinubu welcomed the Asagba’s proposals, reaffirming his commitment to national development. He assured that his administration remains focused on infrastructure, economic empowerment, and national unity, promising to consider the requests made by the Asaba delegation.

The Asagba concluded his visit by extending an invitation to the President to visit Asaba, expressing confidence that such a visit would strengthen ties between the Federal Government and the people of Asaba.

