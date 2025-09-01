Asaba agog as NYG showcases Nigeria’s brightest talents

Asaba, the Delta State capital, is agog with youthful energy, sporting excellence, and national pride as the 9th edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) got underway last week, bringing together the brightest young talents from across Nigeria.

Sharing his experience after attending a tennis event at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Indoor Sports Hall, Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, lauded the spirit and discipline of the young athletes.

Olopade said: “It gave me so much joy to see their energy, discipline, and passion for the game.

“These young talents are the future of Nigerian sports, and it is our responsibility to create the right structures and opportunities for them to thrive.”

The DG further underscored the broader vision driving the Games: “The future is bright, and Nigerian sports will continue to rise.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are determined to create pathways that not only discover talent but also nurture them to compete and succeed on the global stage.

Also Read

“Watching them reminded me why we continue at the National Sport Commission to push for innovation, development, and investment in grassroots sports.

“This is where champions are made.”

The games, running from August 26, 2025 to September 6, 2025, feature 37 sports and have drawn athletes from 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Delta State, hosts and defending champions, as well as Lagos, Edo, Oyo and Bayelsa States are leading the charge for who clinches this year’s crown.

The NSC invites Nigerians everywhere to rally behind the youth, celebrate their achievements, and witness the emergence of tomorrow’s sporting legends.

Post Views: 12