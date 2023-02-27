Asa expresses sadness over election violence

Veteran singer, Asa has reacted to reports of violence and tribalism that occurred in several areas of Lagos State during the presidential and national assembly elections.

During the election proper on February 25, there were allegations of thugs disrupting the process by destroying voting papers and even seizing people’s phones to prevent them from recording.

Recall that the election process has been characterized by tribal and bigoted remarks online.

Some voters were physically assaulted at various polling places.

A video of a man openly telling people to leave if they don’t plan to vote for the All Progressives Congress was also went viral.

In reaction to the election violence, permeating the media, the singer said she voted and that it was peaceful.

However, Asa pointed out that she is devastated by the attacks in Lagos.

She wrote,

“I arrived my polling station at 6h30 yesterday, voted at 13h45 peacefully.

“Saddened that people were attacked around Lagos! Tribalism is disgusting.”