As you answer the call, by Ismail Bello Ozugha

Saudi Arabia, the custodian of the two holiest mosques of Makkah and Madinah, operates strictly on Islamic laws.

Being the host of guests of Allah from different parts of the world, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia constantly reminds pilgrims and tourists what obtains in the country in terms of rules and regulations guiding entering and leaving the Kingdom.

Consequently, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued several guidelines that pilgrims must comply with before and upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry enjoined all pilgrims to make handy all the necessary official travel documents while arriving at the airport to make completion of travel procedures seamless.

In addition, pilgrims are advised to carry luggage that are in line with the approved sizes. Besides, such luggage must be distinctively marked for proper identification.

As for the electronic devices, pilgrims should be careful in keeping them in baggage that would be taken on board flights.

In line with Aviation regulations, pilgrims are advised not to carry plastic bags, water bottles, liquid materials, unwrapped and untied baggage. Boxes that are wrapped and covered with fabric are also banned.

According to the Saudi Arabia Hajj guidelines, pilgrims must disclose cash or precious items in their possession if the value exceeds SR60,000. This includes: foreign currencies, gifts, devices, jewelry and precious metals.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah advised all pilgrims entering or leaving Saudi Arabia to ensure they fill customs declaration forms, if they are in possession of local or foreign currencies or any item which value exceeds SR60,000.

In addition, those expected to fill out customs declaration are pilgrims or passengers carrying goods in commercial quantities with value higher than SR3,000 as well as those carrying materials that are prohibited from importing or exporting such as antiquities and others. Similarly, those who carry goods subject to excise tax are required to fill out customs declaration.

“Those who will not sign and fill out the customs declaration will be accountable,” the Ministry warned.

Saudi Arabia prohibits alcoholic drinks or beverages, pork products, pornographic materials, hard drugs, among others. None of these things mentioned above are allowed into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also, weapons, ammunition and explosives are not allowed without necessary clearance from appropriate authorities.

From the home front, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) warned intending pilgrims against carrying contraband goods to Saudi Arabia.

The NAHCON stressed the caveat was to ensure smooth passage of the pilgrims at the Saudi Arabia two airport entry points and to guide against unpleasant situations.

According to NAHCON, pilgrims are not allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia with medicines without doctor’s prescription. There must be a doctor’s prescription before any pilgrim could be allowed to travel with any form of medication, NAHCON declared.

NAHCON states categorically in its website that “all drug items, such as heroine, kola, chars, naswar ,khush-khas, etc are strictly prohibited. In addition, all eatable items, toothpaste, soap, knife, scissors, blades, shaving cream, gel and perfumes are also not allowed.

“Eatable items are not allowed. Any food items such as kola, fruits, sweets, halwa, sugar, ata, daal, chawal etc are taken away by customs/anti narcotics authorities at the airport.”

On what exactly should a pilgrim carry, NAHCON states “BTA, passport, and drug prescription.”

In addition, pilgrim’s travelling documents, including international passport, yellow card and COVID-19 vaccine card.

As Nigerian pilgrims answer the call of Allah, it would be recalled that President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) at the inaugural flight ceremony enjoined the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the country. The President was represented by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

In the same vein, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, urged the pilgrims to be “ good representatives of Nigeria by abiding by the rules and regulations of our host country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The Sultan of Sokoto who is also the President General of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II represented by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, told the pilgrims in Abuja Thursday at the inaugural flight ceremony that they didn’t only represent the country, they were the face of Islam, therefore, they should uphold Islamic tenets at all times.