As truck plying one-way crashes into others, LASTMA vows crackdown

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has vowed to crack down on vehicles caught driving against traffic (one-way) as a truck doing so crashed into two others.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, issued the warning on Sunday in a statement by the traffic agency.

The statement signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, said Bakare-Oki was responding to a head-on crash involving three heavy-duty trucks at the Flour Mills corridor, heading toward Airways in Apapa.

Preliminary findings showed an empty flatbed truck, driving one-way, collided with two oncoming container-laden Mark trucks.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities, although the incident significantly disrupted traffic within the affected area.

It was discovered that none of the trucks had visible number plates, violating traffic and vehicle identification regulations.

LASTMA officers quickly arrived to manage the traffic and ensure safety, then handed the vehicles over to the Police at Area ‘B’ Command, Apapa.

Bakare-Oki condemned the reckless behaviour of certain truck drivers and warned all motorists, especially articulated vehicle operators, against one-way driving.

He stressed that such offences are punishable under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

“LASTMA remains committed to restoring order through enforcement, continuous education, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders,” he said.

