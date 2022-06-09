As Tinubu gets ticket, video of Atiku, Lawan, APC Governors in ‘meeting’ surfaces + Video

A video emerged on Wednesday claiming that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, was at a meeting with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and some Northern Governors.

This was just as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls.

Tinubu, the National Leader of the APC and former two-term Governor of Lagos State, had defeated Lawan and 13 others to emerge the presidential candidate of the APC.

The core of his support was from the Northern Governors elected on the platform of the party.

The video thus sought to link Lawan and the Northern Governors with support for Abubakar’s 2023 aspiration.

Recall that there was a pronouncement by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, hours before the APC presidential primaries that Lawan was the party’s consensus candidate and that he had the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Among the Northern Governors spotted in the video with Abubakar were another contender for the APC presidential ticket who later stepped down, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State; and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

However, a lie has been put to the video as it was shot three months ago.

The video, in Katsina State, The Eagle Online can report, was part of a social function attended by the political heavyweights and the campaign for the ticket of the PDP by Abubakar.

The Eagle Online was told that Lawan and the Governors showed up at the function with Abubakar because of the bond being forged by a former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, among all politicians in the North, irrespective of political affiliation.

It was gathered that the emergence of both Abubakar and Tinubu had the blessings of Babangida.