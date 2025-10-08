As Prof Mahmud Yakubu bows out in a blaze of glory as INEC Chairman, by Nelson Ekujumi 

Prof Mahmud Yakubu, this is to congratulate and commend you on your exit from the exalted seat of the INEC chairman graciously after 10 years of meritorious and credible service to fatherland. Prof, we are indeed very proud and appreciative of your indelible contributions to deepening our democracy through consistent improvements in the electoral process under your leadership.

When you assumed the reign of leadership after the exit of your predecessor Prof Attahiru Jega, we were cautious and circumspect to observe if you will be able to step into his big shoes of untainted and integrity life of service to the nation and our democracy, to God be the glory that you have surpassed by raising the bar beyond your predecessor achievements and legacy and our hope and prayer now is that may your successor do same to your records.

Prof Mahmud, you conducted the most free, fair, successful, credible and successful 2023 general elections in Nigeria’s democratic history, in which the votes of the people as exercised at the polls reflected in the announcement and declaration of results by the electoral umpire. We are also conscious that losers who went to courts with the aim of tainting the credibility of the exercise were exposed as sore losers and unserious petitioners, who are a shame to human dignity and civility of sportsmanship of elections which is a critical tenet of democracy.

As you bow out Prof Mahmud Yakubu, we say thank you, thank you, God bless you and endow you with strength and wisdom to be available to render more meritorious service to the nation to the glory of God and the benefit of humanity.

We must also commend President Bola Tinubu for bestowing you with a national honour which is a token of the appreciation of the government and people of Nigeria for your meritorious service to fatherland. Thank you Prof, may Allah reward your labour in many ways beyond human appreciation.

God bless you Prof Mahmud Yakubu, we thank, appreciate and wish you well in your future service to God and humanity.

Thank you.

Nelson Ekujumi, Executive Director, Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate